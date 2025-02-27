Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton happy with fine form but reckons he can get better

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton celebrates scoring in 3-0 home league win over Partick Thistle on February 15 (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton has told the Fife Free Press that he is very happy with his form this season, but believes that there are still areas of his on field performances which he can improve upon.

Edinburgh-born Easton, 30, who has scored 13 goals and had three assists in 32 Raith appearances in league and cups this season, said: "I think I've been in good form this season.

"When I was younger a lot of injuries set me back, but I feel that I'm at a good age now.

"I still feel I have loads and loads to improve on.

"The last couple of seasons I've sat down with managers and Pottsy (Raith technical director John Potter) saying I need to add numbers to my game.

"I feel that with the kind of player I am I create loads in games.

"I'll get the ball all the time.

"I'll maybe lose the ball nine times out of ten, but there's always that one little time where I will create a goal or try and get myself in good positions to score goals.

"I said that if I could start adding more goals and assists to my game then I would be happy trying to contribute to the team.

"And in the last couple of seasons I've definitely done that.

"I feel I'm in a really good position now, I feel really fit and that I'm in really good form.

"Hopefully it continues. I'm confident at the moment where I feel like every game I go into I'm going to score.

"I'm 30 now but I still feel like a 21-year-old, although maybe not in the knees and the joints.

"But when it comes to a Saturday my stats are always high in terms of distances run and I feel really good.

"If I can keep myself fit I always believe that I can keep adding good numbers to my game in the next couple of seasons.”

Easton’s well travelled senior footballing career has previously seen him have spells at Livingston, Berwick Rangers, St Johnstone, Elgin City, Clyde, Forfar Athletic, Kelty Hearts and Airdrieonians.

But he seems well settled in Kirkcaldy, his home since the summer of 2022.

As well as establishing himself as a fans’ favourite due to his trickery and ability to sometimes create goalscoring chances out of nothing, he also does regular coaching for kids and adults at Stark’s Park, in partnership with team-mate Shaun Byrne.

Easton and his mates continue their William Hill Championship campaign at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.