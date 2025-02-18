Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton on 'madcap' season, three managers and shock Andrew Barrowman departure

Dylan Easton has scored 12 goals for Raith Rovers in all competitions this season (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Having been a senior professional player for 13 years, Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton has been part of many dramatic campaigns in the often manic and ever changing world that is Scottish football.

But this 2024-’25 season may just be the popular winger’s most madcap yet, with Raith on their third manager in six months – current incumbent Barry Robson has followed on from Ian Murray and Neill Collins – and fans still digesting last Friday’s shock news that chief executive Andrew Barrowman had left the Stark’s Park club.

Easton, 30, who has scored 12 goals and had three assists in 30 Rovers appearances this term, told the Fife Free Press: "It's obviously been a bit more difficult for the players with everything that’s happened.

"It's a cliche for us. We try and blank it all out and do our talking on the pitch and the training pitch.

"You see it on social media, you see people talking about it and I think the club are just trying to keep it internal in terms of Barra (Barrowman) leaving.

"It's football at the end of the day. It's business that we try and not get involved in.

"As footballers we try and just do our talking on the pitch and then come a Saturday try and perform and get the three points.

"There was a text before it (Barrowman leaving) had happened just to let the players know that there might be a possibility and that was kind of it.

"It was just on a group chat just in case anything went on social media, it was to give us the heads up.

"But we were fully focused on training because we had a really big game coming up (last Saturday’s 3-0 home league win over Partick Thistle).

"We tried to just blank it out, focus and it's done now.

"There's nothing we can do and it's just back to the normal training and focusing on a tough game on Saturday against Hamilton Accies.

"Changes happen all the time, there are ins and outs everywhere.

"We have had three managers this season, it's happened all over the place.

"It's part and parcel of the game and as footballers we don't get involved in that side of it. We just do our business on the pitch.

"If we keep replicating performances like we did against Partick we'll be in a happy place."

At a crucial point of the season, fifth-placed Raith are just six points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle and the final play-off spot, ahead of the Kirkcaldy side playing three league games in a week courtesy of a home encounter with Hamilton Accies this Saturday, a trip to Airdrieonians next Tuesday, February 25 and a home game against Queen’s Park on Saturday, March 1.

Easton said: "Every game we go into expecting to get the three points. We have played everyone in the league and we have obviously had really good results against Falkirk who are top of the league.

"We know we've got the group of players that can go on and do it.

"It's three games we're looking at where we believe we can go and pick up maximum points.

"We know how difficult it's going to be. Hamilton just came off the back of a really good result at the weekend so they'll be confident coming to us and trying to keep their momentum going.

"We are trying to focus on ourselves. If we can get another good result on Saturday we'll go to Airdrie on Tuesday and we know how difficult it will be there.

"We struggled there last season and they're kind of our bogey team.

"Hopefully we can go on a good run and get ourselves into the play-offs.”

When asked if he feared play-off rivals Partick could get a ‘new manager bounce’ after sacking Kris Doolan, Easton added: “We were in the same position as well. All the players were wanting to impress the new manager. Players might come in that weren't playing and you might get players that played who might not play.

"If we can continue winning games and the old cliche - take it one game at a time - then come the end of the season hopefully we can put ourselves in a good position to try and sneak into the play-offs.”