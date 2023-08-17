Dylan Easton celebrates scoring Raith goal in 1-1 Viaplay Cup group stage home draw against Dunfermline Athletic (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Having finished second in Group F on nine points after winning 3-2 at Annan Athletic on July 29, Easton and his Raith colleagues knew that they would reach the last 16 as one of the best three runners-up as long as rivals Dundee didn’t win by more than a goal at home to Inverness Caley Thistle a day later. Although the Dark Blues prevailed 1-0, Raith pipped them for qualification by a goal.

"I was out on the Sunday playing golf up at Gleneagles and I was constantly looking at the updates," Easton, 29, told the Fife Free Press. "I was looking at the group chats and obviously I saw that Dundee scored to make it 1-0.

"I think following the last 20 minutes was nerve-racking. Worrying about that score didn't make any difference to my golf game because I'm always hacking about in the trees anyway!

"So when I was collecting my ball I was on the phone looking in the woods.

"We were obviously just delighted that we managed to get through because going unbeaten in that group was very tough and I think we were very unlucky probably not to have won it in the end.

"With obviously the performance we put on in the second half against Dunfermline and the performance we put in against Kilmarnock, I think we deserved more."

The joy at getting through has since been tempered for Easton by the news that he is suspended for the Hibs tie.

He added: "I'm gutted but this year we've built a really good squad and I think whoever it is that comes in will do a job.

"It's going to be tough. It's never going to be easy against a Premiership side and a big club like Hibs but we'll go there with full belief and hopefully cause an upset.

"Last year against Motherwell I think that was one of the only times that we had a full strength squad.

"We were at times depleted last season to two on the bench.

"But even then we had really good confidence going into that game against Motherwell and I think it was a tough couple of weeks as well.

"We had Dundee midweek, it went to extra time and penalties so we were down to the bare bones and the boys were fearing it.