Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton scores a free-kick to make it 1-1 at Partick Thistle (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers goal hero Dylan Easton has revealed the supreme confidence he felt before striking the stunning free-kick equaliser which earned his team a Scottish Championship point in a 1-1 away draw against Partick Thistle at Firhill last Saturday.

Easton, 30, whose 68th-minute cracker levelled a sixth-minute opener by Thistle’s Brian Graham, told Raith TV: “I said to (Fankaty) Dabo and LJ (Lewis Jamieson): ‘Leave this, this is mine’.

"And I fancied it all day if I could get it over the wall as I’m pretty good at getting that up and down technique.

"Thankfully it managed to find the back of the net. I’m just delighted. Last season I took many free-kicks and probably I was frustrated for myself because I know I’m capable of doing something like that in situations.

"Dabo had stood beside me and he felt confident. But as soon as I grabbed that ball I said this is my range. If I can get it up and down it’s going in.

"Dabo stepped aside and he’s brilliant that way, he’s a team player. As soon as I said I was confident he just said: ‘Go on, take it’. As soon as it was over the wall I just knew it was hitting the back of the net.

"There are no easy games in the Championship and the manager (Neill Collins) has drilled it into me that I’m the kind of player that can create a little bit of magic to create goals, score or help the team.

"I think the first half performance wasn’t good enough, it’s got to be better.

"Fair play to the manager, he made a few tactical changes in formation and I thought second half it was more like us the last five, six weeks, pressing high, playing on the front foot and creating loads of chances.”