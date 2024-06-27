Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray directs pre-season training (Pic by Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton has declared that the current squad is ‘the fittest group I’ve ever worked with’ after revealing that every single one of the Kirkcaldy club’s players achieved the daunting target of completing a 1km sprint up and down the Stark’s Park pitch 10 times in three minutes 30 seconds or under.

The fans’ favourite winger, 30, who agreed a new two-year contract this summer to stay at Raith, was referring to what happened straight after the lads reported back from their summer holidays and got back into the hard graft, on the first day of pre-season training at Stark’s Park last Monday.

Easton told the Fife Free Press: "Over the close season, the older I've got, I've realised you've got to look after yourself and keep yourself ticking over because coming back for testing and all these 1k tests that we did on the first day of pre-season training, it's not a good feeling if you are behind and unfit.

"I was up there among the best 1k times but Broony - our captain Scott Brown - he absolutely smashed it.

Raith skipper Scott Brown excelled during 1km run

"I think we had to do the time in three minutes 30 seconds or under, but he did it in three minutes five seconds which is 10 laps goal line to goal line full length 10 times straight off.

"I think I was about three minutes 16 seconds which I was absolutely delighted with.

"And I don't think there was anyone who was over three minutes 30 seconds which was incredible. The standard was really, really high.

"We were in different groups so there were a few ahead of me, like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon, top, top pros who definitely look after themselves.

Dylan Easton (left) and Aidan Connolly at training (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"And I think Lewis Gibson did really well as well, there were loads.

"Everyone was pushing each other along and it was a really, really fit group.

"But fair play to everyone who came back for pre-season, every single one of them was absolutely flying.

"The standard was incredible, probably the fittest team I've ever been involved in. Everyone has come back in really good condition."

Raith's Josh Mullin takes well erarned rest at Stark's Park

Easton revealed that performing well during pre-season sprints is not necessarily something that he has been renowned for throughout his career, which has seen the Edinburgh-born ace star for Livingston, Berwick Rangers, St Johnstone, Elgin City, Clyde, Forfar Athletic, Kelty Hearts and Airdrieonians before joining Raith in the summer of 2022.

He added: "To be fair, the boys would probably tell you as well that I'm always one for worrying about pre-season.

"But I'm always up near the front, I always seem to do quite well.

"I think I'm just one of these natural quite fit ones.

"But I got a lot of stick for it when I was younger in terms of my work-rate off the ball and it's something I definitely worked on.”