Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton reveals why he signed new deal to summer 2028

Easton (right) speaking to team-mate Scott Brown during last weekend's 4-2 friendly loss at Falkirk (Pic by Michael Gillen)

After penning a contract extension at Raith Rovers until summer 2028, 31-year-old winger Dylan Easton has revealed it’s the love he feels from the people in and around Stark’s Park which has prompted him to remain in Kirkcaldy.

Ex-Airdrieonians star Easton, Raith’s Player of the Year and a fans’ favourite, is staying after the Stark’s Parkers revealed that they had “received and rejected several offers from a bottom half Championship club”.

When asked by Raith TV why he was staying, Easton said: “For me the big thing is about enjoying my football. I think that’s what gets the best out of me.

"Ever since I walked into this club, it’s open arms. And I feel that the player I am I need that.

"I need somewhere I feel that I’m wanted, I feel like I’m loved. And that’s what brings out the best in me.

"I feel like I’ve proven that the last couple of years. It’s been a discussion over the last week with my family and there’s no place I’d rather be enjoying my football and playing.

"Over the last couple of years what I wanted to do was add numbers to my game. I’m aware of my ability, I knew I could get there. It was just being coached by the right people, being around the right people.

"Ever since I came to this club it’s been the perfect fit. I’m so delighted that I’ve managed to get it over the line and hopefully another three years of producing moments of magic.”

Rovers added: “He is an integral part of our ambition to continue growing the football club on and off the park – with a return to the Premiership firmly part of those plans.”