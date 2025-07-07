Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton reveals why he signed new deal to summer 2028
Ex-Airdrieonians star Easton, Raith’s Player of the Year and a fans’ favourite, is staying after the Stark’s Parkers revealed that they had “received and rejected several offers from a bottom half Championship club”.
When asked by Raith TV why he was staying, Easton said: “For me the big thing is about enjoying my football. I think that’s what gets the best out of me.
"Ever since I walked into this club, it’s open arms. And I feel that the player I am I need that.
"I need somewhere I feel that I’m wanted, I feel like I’m loved. And that’s what brings out the best in me.
"I feel like I’ve proven that the last couple of years. It’s been a discussion over the last week with my family and there’s no place I’d rather be enjoying my football and playing.
"Over the last couple of years what I wanted to do was add numbers to my game. I’m aware of my ability, I knew I could get there. It was just being coached by the right people, being around the right people.
"Ever since I came to this club it’s been the perfect fit. I’m so delighted that I’ve managed to get it over the line and hopefully another three years of producing moments of magic.”
Rovers added: “He is an integral part of our ambition to continue growing the football club on and off the park – with a return to the Premiership firmly part of those plans.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.