Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton, Shaun Byrne and Jordan Doherty provide festive cheer at hospital
Joining the players and Santa Claus on the annual visit to the children’s ward and outpatients department was a Raith party including fans’ representative Dot Wilson, mascot Roary Rover and supporter liason officer Nicola Forrest.
Wilson told the Fife Free Press: "All the players were absolutely brilliant with the kids, particularly Dylan and Shaun who are fathers themselves. They seemed to have a special bond with some of the wee ones.
"One wee girl was blowing the players kisses and I have to say I did have to wipe away a wee happy tear when that was happening.
“We had some cuddly toys to hand over. The nurses had identified some kids that might benefit from them.
“And we had selection boxes for all the kids, plus match posters and programmes from the derby game, which the players signed for them.
"Some of the kids were unfortunately unable to get to that game due to ill health.
"We actually got a letter back from NHS Fife just saying how much our visit had impacted on the kids and their families and cheered them up a wee bit.
"Nobody really wants to be in hospital anyway, but particularly at this time of year it’s not the nicest of places to be. So being able to add a bit of festive cheer for the day was actually quite emotional.”
