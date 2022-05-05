Raith Rovers: Ex-Celtic and Scotland star Scott Brown bids for manager's job at Stark's Park

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown wants the vacant manager’s job at Raith Rovers.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:53 pm

Our sister paper The Scotsman reports that the 36-year-old has joined the list of those vying to take over the hot seat at Stark’s Park after John McGlynn left Kirkcaldy for Falkirk yesterday.

Fifer Brown has been without a job since quitting as assistant player/manager at Aberdeen in March.

He has also been linked with the Fleetwood Town vacancy, and has been training with Dunfermline recently.

Scott Brown at the Queens Park v Dunfermline play-off on Wednesday night. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

He was spotted in the Pars dug-out during the 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Firhill on Wednesday night.

Other names in the frame for the Raith job include Brown’s former Hibs team mate and current Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson, who is the bookies’ favourite.

Craig Levein, James McPake, Ian Murray and former Rovers player Danny Lennon are also mentioned as a being in the running.

