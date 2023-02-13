John McGlynn is delighted ex-club Raith Rovers are into cup final

Rovers looked down and out at 2-0 down deep into the second half, but strikes by William Akio and Sam Stanton earned extra time before a subsequent penalty shootout which the Kirkcaldy side won 4-3.

McGlynn, who was Raith manager last season when Rovers won the tournament with a 3-1 final success over Queen of the South at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium, told the Fife Free Press: "It was an absolutely remarkable comeback.

"Congratulations to all the Raith Rovers players who played their part and the manager Ian Murray for how they came back in that game.

"They were on the ropes and Dundee missed numerous chances to make it 3-0.

"Fair play to Raith Rovers for coming back. I thought Dundee took their eye off the ball a little bit and Rovers got into the game.

"I think Aidan Connolly coming on as a substitute was significant. It was a wise move.

"It was a bit unfortunate for young Adam Masson but nonetheless Aidan coming on made a big difference in the game.

"And then the way that they fought back, going down the slope at Dens Park, getting that first goal back gave them the belief they could go and get a second.

"And they could have won the game in 90 minutes.

"Also in extra time, when both teams had opportunities to win the game.

"I am delighted for Raith Rovers to get to another SPFL Trust Trophy final.”

McGlynn left Championship outfit Rovers last summer to take over the reins at League One Falkirk, where a recent fine run of five wins and a draw in their last six league games has them clear in second place but still seven points adrift of leaders Dunfermline Athletic with 13 league games remaining this season.

As coincidence would have it, McGlynn’s current football home the Falkirk Stadium was named on Friday as the venue for the final of this year’s SPFL Trust Trophy final as Raith take on Hamilton, with kick-off at 4.15pm on Sunday, March 26.

Rovers, currently sixth with 33 points from 24 fixtures in the Championship, will start as favourites to see off a Hamilton side bottom of the same division with 18 points from 23 matches.

In the three league games between the sides so far in the 2022-2023 campaign, Rovers have come out on top in all of them.

Murray’s men won 2-0 at Hamilton on August 20 before prevailing 3-1 at Stark’s Park on November 5 and earning a 1-0 success at Hamilton on January 2.

"It's nice that it's going to be at the Falkirk Stadium,” McGlynn said. "It's a big wide park, it's one that will suit both teams.

"I think Rovers have had the better of Hamilton in the league so far.

"Rovers looked like they were short of a few bodies the other night, they only had three subs and one of them was Jamie MacDonald.