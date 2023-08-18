Tom Lang (right) joined Falkirk this summer after leaving Raith Rovers (Pic Michael Gillen)

“The first six months at Raith were good and then obviously I got my ACL injury,” Lang told the Falkirk Herald.

"I was out for a year and that’s why the appearances are quite low.

"I came back, played the last 20 games of the season and did well.

"It took a while to get over the injury but I’m absolutely fine now, playing week in and week out and I’ve done that since November last year so happy days, I’m feeling fit, I’m feeling good.”

Lang revealed that his departure from Kirkcaldy came after he couldn’t agree personal terms with the Championship side.

"I really enjoyed my time at Raith,” added the 26-year-old former Clyde centre-back. “We had been discussing a contract extension from March and it just so happened that there were a couple of things in it that I wasn’t really that happy with.

"I said that to them and was waiting to hear back. Nothing really changed and the new owners came in and spoke to me.

"I just thought I was ready for a change and we just agreed to leave it at that.

"But to be fair there were people I worked with at Raith I couldn’t speak more highly of.

"I couldn’t get anything sorted but that’s football. I’m really happy now and obviously happy to be working under the gaffer again.”

When asked if he thought there was the possibility of both Falkirk and Raith winning promotion from their respective divisions this season, Lang answered emphatically.

He added: “Potentially. For me I’m not a Raith player any more – I obviously still have friends there – but the only objective for me is Falkirk going up, that’s all I really care about.

"I think Hamilton Accies will be a real threat to us. I think they’ve signed well.

"We can only focus on our own jobs, get as many points on the table and obviously the games against Hamilton will be important.