Veteran striker Christian Nade has played for 19 clubs in his career (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Masson, 18, impressed at right back during the 81 minutes he was on, before he got injured and was replaced by fellow kid Young, 19, for the final stages.

“They’ve been amazing the full game,” Nade, 38, who scored six goals in 27 appearances for Rovers in the 2014-2015 campaign, told Raith TV. “They stuck to their duties.

"They didn’t overplay. They played simple and he (Masson) did only one mistake during the game at 18 years old. To do that at Ibrox in front of all those people was amazing.

Adam Masson in action for Raith Rovers (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"These guys have their whole careers in front of them and they have the talent.

"Being young is not everything. They’ve got the talent and they can achieve something.

"Everybody who has played for 15 or 20 years would want to be them.

"Now they have a big thing on their shoulders and they need to reach their highest potential.

Greig Young on the ball for Raith (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"The next game is going to be the hardest game because they need to come down from the clouds they are in just now."

Masson, who found out on the morning of the match that he was playing, said: “There was an injury in training and I wasn’t quite sure if he (Raith manager Ian Murray) would back me.

"But obviously he’s put his confidence in me and I hope I repaid him. I think I did myself a lot of favours."

On his injury, Masson added: “I just felt something in my hamstring. I think I was taken to the byline one too many times and maybe just a bit of fatigue because I’ve not played a lot of football recently.”

And Young said: “Obviously all week in training the squad’s been quite small as it is so I think we had a rough idea we’d be in the squad anyway.

