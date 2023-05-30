News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Ex-supremo John Sim says that changing face of Scottish football club owners help him recognise need to sell club

Former Raith Rovers owner John Sim reckons that a seismic shift in the demographic of who is running several top Scottish professional football teams helped facilitate his recent sale of the Stark's Park outfit to an ambitious consortium full of "great ideas".
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 30th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
John Sim has sold his majority stakeholding at Raith Rovers (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)John Sim has sold his majority stakeholding at Raith Rovers (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
John Sim has sold his majority stakeholding at Raith Rovers (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The establishment of a new 'dream team', consisting of ex-Kelty Hearts directors Andrew Barrowman (Raith's new CEO) and Dean Mckenzie (general manager), local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, current chairman Steven MacDonald and football operations manager Allan Halliday, in addition to former Kelty Hearts manager John Potter coming in as technical director, has ex-Raith supremo Sim feeling very optimistic about the future.

"Scottish football's changed," he said. "You can just look around us and see what's happening.

"If you look at the east coast, I think Aberdeen, Dundee and Dundee United are all under American ownership.

"Hibs are under American ownership, Hearts is a quasi fan ownership that isn't really fan ownership but it's definitely run on a very professional basis.

"I understand that St Johnstone are talking to potential American investors.

"Even if you look at the Championship, Dunfermline have got German investors.

"We really need to up our game to be able to survive.

"If you look at the Lowland League, those are the teams that we used to be playing, Cowdenbeath, Berwick Rangers, East Stirlingshire.

"And Raith really need to take that step up."

Related topics:Stark's Park