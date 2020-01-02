Raith Rovers expect just one player back from eight who missed East Fife win

Raith Rovers are expecting just one player back for the Peterhead match this Saturday from the eight who missed the derby win in Methil.

Ross Matthews has returned to training after the midfielder took an allergic reaction to antibiotics he was prescribed for tonsillitis, which saw him in hospital on Christmas Day.

On-loan St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson has had a setback in his bid to return from a hip injury, with a scan showing a muscle tear and a period of five to six weeks recovery.

Jack Smith has a thigh strain, likewise Dan Armstrong, who is now two weeks into his planned four week recovery period. Both players were hoping to start light running this week.

There remains no set timescale on Michael Miller’s return from a knee injury while Iain Davidson serves the final match of his four-game ban.

Lewis Vaughan remains out for the season, while Lewis Allan is ill, with John McGlynn stating: “That’s a private and personal situation and that’s as much as I’m going to say on that.”