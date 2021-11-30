Raith Rovers face Scottish Cup tie up north

Celebrations after Ross Matthews scores against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The SJFA North Superleague side delivered the shock result of round three when they knocked out Raith’s Kingdom rivals East Fife 2-1 on Saturday.

John McGlynn’s men, who beat League One Falkirk by the same scoreline, will now travel north to face the Aberdeen side on the weekend of January 22 with the final date to be confirmed.