Raith Rovers face Scottish Cup tie up north
Raith Rovers will play non-league Banks O’ Dee in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
The SJFA North Superleague side delivered the shock result of round three when they knocked out Raith’s Kingdom rivals East Fife 2-1 on Saturday.
John McGlynn’s men, who beat League One Falkirk by the same scoreline, will now travel north to face the Aberdeen side on the weekend of January 22 with the final date to be confirmed.
The full draw for the fourth round is: Peterhead v East Kilbride, Clydebank v Annan Athletic, Banks O'Dee v Raith Rovers, Motherwell v Inverness CT or Morton, Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone, Livingston v Ross County, Dumbarton v Dundee, Aberdeen v Edinburgh City, Rangers v Stirling Albion, Ayr United v St Mirren, Kilmarnock v Dundee United, Hibernian v Cove Rangers or Queen of the South, Partick Thistle v Airdrieonians, Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts, Alloa Athletic v Celtic and Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel.