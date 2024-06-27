It's misery for Raith's Josh Mullin as Nikolay Todorov celebrates scoring the Airdrieonians winner in Rovers' last league trip there in January (Pic Rob Casey/SNS)

Raith Rovers’ new look squad face a stern test of their William Hill Championship title credentials from day one, with the fixtures released on Thursday morning revealing that Ian Murray’s Kirkcaldy outfit are away to last season’s ‘bogey team’ Airdrieonians on Saturday, August 3, kick-off 3pm at the Excelsior Stadium.

Despite the fact that Rhys McCabe’s North Lanarkshire outfit were newly promoted to the Championship, Raith failed failed to beat Airdrieonians in four league fixtures during 2023-24.

Rovers lost 1-0 at the Excelsior Stadium on September 23, before there was a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park on November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ second trip to the Excelsior on January 6 resulted in another 1-0 defeat, before Murray’s men’s hopes of catching league leaders Dundee United suffered a major blow when Airdrie triumphed 3-1 in Kirkcaldy on April 9.

To compound those disappointing league results for Raith against Airdrie, the Diamonds also prevailed 1-0 at Stark’s Park in last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final encounter on February 2.

Rovers boss Murray – who previously managed Airdrieonians from 2018 to 2022 – can at least now call upon former Airdrie/assistant manager Callum Fordyce, signed this summer on a two-year deal having played four times against Raith last season, with the only game he missed against Murray’s men being the 1-1 draw.