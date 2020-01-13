Raith Rovers fan accused of spitting at Forfar Athletic player

A Forfar Athletic player has claimed he was spat at by a Raith Rovers supporter during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Station Park.

Loons goalkeeper Marc McCallum made the accusation on Twitter after the match, stating: "All up for taking a bit of stick and banter during any football match, but to the Raith fan who spat at me today that was one step too far!"

McCallum appeared to become involved in an exchange with Rovers fans situated behind the goal following John Baird's second half equaliser, with counter-claims on social media accusing the Forfar stopper of squirting his water bottle into the crowd.

Raith chairman Bill Clark said he was unaware of the spitting allegation, adding: "All I would say is that if it happened I would have expected the stewards and/or the referee to have taken action.

"Nothing was reported to any Raith officials or directors during or after the game."

Raith Supporter Liaison Officer, Margie Robertson, also took to Twitter to apologise to McCallum, stating: "Unacceptable. So sorry."

Forfar FC were asked for comment but the club said it was unaware of the alleged incident and would have to investigate.