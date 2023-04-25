Raith Rovers fans can vote for top player and goal of season
Raith Rovers fans can vote for their Supporters' Player of the Year and Goal of the Season winners in the 2022-2023 campaign.
Top scorer Aidan Connolly is a candidate in both categories, having netted 15 times this season.
Fans can cast their votes online by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1RDBnCXj8cMSaXvt07hCgoFzup4e0XeliKuGlpicGJUQ/viewform?edit_requested=true
It’s been a rollercoaster season for Rovers under Ian Murray in the Scottish Championship, with their bid for a coveted place in the top four play-off spots ultimately proving unsuccessful as their challenge has fizzled out in recent weeks after a fine run between December and February when they were unbeaten in nine league fixtures.
In the cups, holders Raith reached the final of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy after a memorable 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory at Dundee in the semi-final following a 2-2 draw after extra time.
But there was then major disappointment as they lost 1-0 to Hamilton Accies in the Falkirk Stadium showpiece on March 26.
Meanwhile, a successful run in the Scottish Cup saw Murray’s men beat non league Linlithgow Rose 2-0 away and top flight Motherwell 3-1 at home to clinch a money-spinning quarter-final tie at Rangers which they lost 3-0.
But the cash generated from receiving a 50/50 split of the gate from a match attended by over 41,000 spectators is vital for a Rovers outfit which has reportedly lost an average of £150,000 a season since 2005.