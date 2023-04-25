Aidan Connolly is in the running for top player and best goal awards (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Top scorer Aidan Connolly is a candidate in both categories, having netted 15 times this season.

Fans can cast their votes online by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1RDBnCXj8cMSaXvt07hCgoFzup4e0XeliKuGlpicGJUQ/viewform?edit_requested=true

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Rovers under Ian Murray in the Scottish Championship, with their bid for a coveted place in the top four play-off spots ultimately proving unsuccessful as their challenge has fizzled out in recent weeks after a fine run between December and February when they were unbeaten in nine league fixtures.

In the cups, holders Raith reached the final of this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy after a memorable 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory at Dundee in the semi-final following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

But there was then major disappointment as they lost 1-0 to Hamilton Accies in the Falkirk Stadium showpiece on March 26.

Meanwhile, a successful run in the Scottish Cup saw Murray’s men beat non league Linlithgow Rose 2-0 away and top flight Motherwell 3-1 at home to clinch a money-spinning quarter-final tie at Rangers which they lost 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad