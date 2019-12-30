Raith Rovers fans celebrate derby win over East Fife - in pictures
There were great scenes of celebration in the away end at Bayview on Saturday as Raith Rovers claimed a dramatic 5-3 win over derby rivals East Fife.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery of match pictures?
Brad Spencer in first half action for Raith Rovers.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Raith fans in Methil.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimedia
Jamie Gullan opens the scoring for Raith.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
Jamie Gullan celebrates the opener with Kieran MacDonald.
Fife Photo Agency
jpimediaresell
View more