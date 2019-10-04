Raith Rovers fans haven't forgiven me for leaving - Ray McKinnon

Ray McKinnon reckons Raith Rovers fans still haven't forgiven him for leaving the club in 2016.

The Falkirk boss guided Rovers to a fourth place finish in the Championship in his only season in charge, losing out to Hibs in the promotion play-offs before departing for Dundee United just days later.

The 49-year-old received a hot reception on his return to Stark's Park for a Challenge Cup tie last month, which Rovers won 2-0, and he is expecting a similar welcome when he brings his Bairns side back to Kirkcaldy this Saturday for a top of the table clash in League One.

Speaking to our sister title, The Falkirk Herald, McKinnon said: "It wasn’t great the last time!"

"I don’t think they’ve forgiven me for leaving.

"We had a great season, 65 points in the Championship, the play-offs and played Hibs and should have beaten them and had built a right good team that could have gone up.

"But I left for Dundee United, and I understand that and I don’t expect it to be any less noisy than it was the last time!

"I have nothing but good memories from my time at Stark’s Park."

McKinnon also offered his sympathy to Lewis Vaughan after the striker suffered a third ACL injury in four years.

"I know Lewis personally having worked with him and I’m devastated for him," he said.

"e’s worked so hard to get back to fitness and he is a top, top football player and I expected he would go on to do really well in his career.

"I am devastated he’s done it again because he deserves so much better."