Dot Wilson and volunteer Ross Paterson with Raith skipper Scott Brown and foodbank donations (Pic Tony Fimister)

Raith Rovers supporters director Dot Wilson has praised the “heartwarming” efforts of Rovers fans who donated over 1,100 food cans to Kirkcaldy Foodbank at last Saturday’s home league game against Greenock Morton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had specifically asked supporters to bring cans or tinned food along,” Wilson told the Fife Free Press. "And I was absolutely blown away by the amount of stuff that we had collected.

"It actually exceeded my expectations given that we’d only put it out on social media a day or two beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get surprised every single time and I don’t even know why I’m surprised because the fans always come out in support of community initiatives like this to help out local people.

Raith Rovers mascot Roary Rover and volunteers are delighted with donations! (Pic Tony Fimister)

"As always, I’d like to thank the fans for their generosity.

"From a personal point of view I’m quite sad that we need to have that resource but for people that need it, it’s a great comfort to have that there.

"The fact that the Kirkcaldy and wider community all pull together to try and support others less fortunate is actually heartwarming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson said that no cash donations were taken for the foodbank last weekend, as Raith staged a monthly collection preceding a similar Stark’s Park event in December, before the main annual collection – where all non-perishable goods, toiletries or cash donations will be accepted - at the home game against Falkirk on Saturday, January 25. Following that collection, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre will donate a van to transport goods to the foodbank’s recently opened new premises at Fife Council's Park Road Centre.

She added: "At one game a month, we’re just going to ask fans if they can bring along tinned soup, tinned fruit or something.

"Or there might be a month where the foodbank is short on toiletries so we might ask people to bring along a tube of toothpaste.

"We thought that was a bit handier rather than having a big collection that people do a big shop for. Most people have got a spare can of something in their cupboard they can bring along and every little helps.

"We have got a big collection of cans that have been taken to the foodbank.”

With good storage space, the foodbank has fridges and freezers plus shelving and tables for packing.