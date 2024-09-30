Raith Rovers fans hail Saturday's 1-0 win over Falkirk (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

The return of influential midfield ace Scott Brown from injury as an 84th-minute substitute for Dylan Easton received rapturous applause from Raith Rovers fans on the day they saw off Falkirk 1-0 to kickstart their Scottish Championship campaign.

And Rovers boss Neill Collins said post match that he was delighted to have Brown, 29, back in the fold on Saturday, with other key men Callum Fordyce and Sam Stanton hopefully also returning over the next few weeks.

Collins told Raith TV: “It gives me a little insight into what Scott’s done here. He’s a player that the fans obviously relate to and I can see why in the week that he’s been back training.

"He’s my type of player, all action, all energy but quality. He came on, had a big impact and helped us. I’m delighted to have him back.

Scott Brown gets stuck in against Falkirk's Keelan Adams (Pic Michael Gillen)

"Dycey is coming back this week at training and Sam is hopefully coming back in a couple of weeks.

"All of a sudden it is starting to look like we have some options and competition.

"It was great to hear the fans singing the song for Scott Brown and hopefully we hear that a lot more this season.”

Collins also said he was thrilled with the man-of-the-match display from winger Easton, 30, who was also the subject of songs from his Stark’s Park admirers.

The former Airdrieonians winger impressed throughout and was fouled inside the box by Falkirk’s Liam Henderson for the 11th-minute penalty netted by Jack Hamilton to move Raith up to seventh place in the table on seven points from seven matches.

Collins said: “I think it was a great team performance but it’s still ok to talk about individuals within that.

"Dylan, since I came in, has been really, really good.

"He has scored a couple of goals and today he won us the penalty.

"And the big thing with Dylan is the fans will love him because he gets them off their seats.

"He can do things in the final third but he can also do the other side.

"He also carried out a really good defensive job for us and we can’t carry anyone.

"Dylan has had a really impressive start for me, working with him and I’m hoping I can help him continue to score and assist and hopefully we’ll be hearing that song a lot.”

On Raith’s league trip to Greenock Morton this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, Collins added: “This week we will work hard and try and do better.

"Try and get our fans a good away victory next week with a good away performance and have more days like this.”