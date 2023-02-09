The call comes after a rise in the number of smoke bombs and pyrotechnics which are banned for safety reasons at football grounds.

Rovers take on Motherwell in the fifth round of the cup at Stark’s Park this weekend, and anticipate a big crowd.

The club said there will be an “enhanced security presence” at the ground with searches taking a particular focus on alcohol, drugs and pyrotechnics. Any fan found in possession of prohibited items may be arrested and will be refused entry with no refund given “under these circumstances.”

Picture Michael Gillen

The club set out its stance in a detailed post on its website ahead of the big game, underlining it had a duty of care to all spectators.

It said: “We do our best to support fans who want to enhance the atmosphere at games – and work to help any fans looking to bring flags and musical instruments. Some activities that small numbers of fans engage in, though, can create significant risks to other supporters, and we have to act on these.

“In particular, there has been a recent increase in the use of smoke bombs and pyrotechnics. These are banned at football grounds for very important reasons, and we must take severe action against anyone found to be bringing these devices into the stadium.

“The activation of smoke devices and pyrotechnics at recent games have caused problems for the most vulnerable supporters.

“At one game, these were thrown in the direction of the disabled supporters and ball attendants at the front of the North Stand. While most fans can quickly move out of the way of any devices, some supporters are limited in movement and a device landing in someone’s clothing could cause severe harm.”Rovers said smoke bombs also cause damage to the pitch and other equipment - and clubs can also be sanctioned if their fans are shown to be using them.

The statement added: “At our upcoming Scottish Cup fixture, there will be an enhanced security presence, including officers from Police Scotland. Searches will take place on approach to the stadium – with particular focus on alcohol, drugs and pyrotechnics. If a supporter is found in possession of prohibited items, they may be arrested and WILL be refused entry. No refund will be given under these circumstances.

