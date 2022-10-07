Raith Rovers: Faroe Islands international striker joins club

The signing of the 26-year-old is being made outside of the transfer window, as the player is a free agent.

As a foreign national, a work permit also had to be applied for before John could be formally unveiled as a player.

Rovers turned to Lisa McGuigan, solicitor at McGlashan MacKay Solicitors in Glasgow, who specialise in immigration l.She assisted extensively in the work permit application process to ensure that Frederiksen's visa was applied for as smoothly as possible.

Raith Rovers have added striker John Frederiksen (Pic: Tony Fimister)

The 6' 8" frontman started his football journey in the youth system of NB Bornholm in his hometown of Nexo, Denmark.

After also being connected to the youth systems of Midtbornholm, Ikast and FC Copenhagen he signed his first professional contract with NB Bornholm before moving to Fredensborg in 2014.

The chance to play in the Faroese league arose in 2017 when Freeriksenn signed for 07 Vestur before moving on to another Faroese team, HB.

Frederiksen moved back to Denmark in 2019 to play for Frem and then Skovshoved before then playing football in the Finnish second tier with Musan Salama.

He was most recently with SKU Amstetten in the Austrian Football Second League before becoming a free agent at the end of May.