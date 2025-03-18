Raith Rovers' Finlay Pollock on 'huge' Partick Thistle clash and first Scotland under-21s selection

Finlay Pollock has scored six times in 22 Raith appearances this season (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

A massive few days sees Finlay Pollock try and help Raith Rovers close within four points of fourth-placed Partick Thistle with a game in hand by winning a vital William Hill Championship match at Firhill this Friday night, kick-off 7.45pm, before teaming up with Scotland under-21s for a friendly against Iceland in Murcia, Spain next Tuesday, March 25.

Hearts loanee Pollock, 20, who has scored six goals in 20 Raith league games this season, will miss Barry Robson’s side’s league trip to Greenock Morton being played on the same day as a result of his national team commitments.

"It's a big game for us against Partick,” Pollock told the Fife Free Press. “We've got our eyes on those play-off spots and above us right now is Partick.

"So it would be good to go there, grab all three points and really take that momentum into Morton.

"But we'll look one game at a time and hopefully we can go to Partick and perform well like we did last time against them at home (a 3-0 Raith win at Stark’s Park on February 15). That was a great game, everyone played well and it was nice for me to get on the scoresheet.

"Hopefully I can do the same again this Friday and we get all three points.

"Looking at the quality in the squad, we go into every game thinking we can win it. So all eyes will be on three points, both for Partick and against Morton.

"And it's my first under-21s call-up for Scotland so it will be nice to experience new faces, new coaches and a new level as well.

"I'll need to go and prove my worth to them and how good I am. They won't have seen me much before but being with them hopefully I can do that and impress them.”

Five of Pollock’s six goals for Raith have come since Barry Robson was apointed manager last December and the player – who netted the opener in Rovers’ 2-0 home win over Dunfermline Athletic last Friday night – praised the ex-Aberdeen boss.

He added: “Ever since the gaffer’s come in he’s switched my role in the team. I’ve sort of become a wide striker which I wasn’t too familiar with before.

"But the gaffer and Mickey (Raith assistance manager Colin Cameron) have really taught me how to play that wide striker, where to be, how to press and annoy defenders.

“When we’ve got the ball, when to come short, when to go long, all different stuff like that, and I think it’s really started to effect my game positively.

"I think I’m in good areas at right times and pressing defenders well when I should be.

"I’ve been going out and doing extra as well in Tuesday training sessions with a couple of others.

"I think that’s all starting to bind together and it’s starting to show on the pitch which I’m really grateful for.

"I was always sort of a left winger, right winger or attacking midfielder. I have never really led the line before until now.

"But I’m getting really used to it now and it’s becoming natural. I’m really enjoying it up there as well.”