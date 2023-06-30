Raith Rovers: fixtures list published for 2023-24 season

They’ll play the beaten Scottish Premiership play-off finalists away, at Firhill Stadium in Glasgow’s Maryhill, on the opening day of next season – Saturday, August 5 – rather than at home in Kirkcaldy, scene of the 2-2 draw on Saturday, May 5, that concluded their last campaign, however.

That point at Stark’s Park was earned by a 35th-minute Lewis Vaughan penalty and a follow-up goal from Scott McGill on 59 minutes, with Darren Brownlie and Scott Tiffoney scoring for their visitors on 21 minutes and 68 respectively.

That was one of four points the Fifers took off the Glaswegians last term as they beat them 3-0 in October in their other home fixture, though they lost both away games, by 3-0 in March and 2-1 last August.

Raith Rovers' Scott Brown going up against Partick Thistle goal-scorer Scott Tiffoney the last time the two sides met, at Stark's Park in Kircaldy, on May 5 (Pic: Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Their other trip to Maryhill next season is on Saturday, February 2, and they host Thistle on December 9 and April 13, also Saturdays.

The second Saturday of next season, August 12, brings a visit from Greenock Morton and Raith’s other fixtures versus Morton are at home on Tuesday, February 27, and away on Tuesday, October 31, and Saturday, April 27.

Saturday, August 26, is a derby day as Rovers will be on the road at Dunfermline Athletic’s East End Park, a 12-mile trip they repeat on Tuesday, January 2, and their fellow Fifers will be heading in the opposite direction on October 28, and March 9, both Saturdays.

Raith are at home to Queen’s Park on September 2 and again on January 13 and they play them at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on November 11 and March 16, all Saturdays.

Another home fixture, against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, follows on September 16 and Caley return to Pratt Street on January 27, with Rovers going the other way on December 2 and April 20, all Saturdays.

Raith manager Ian Murray oversees a visit to previous club Airdrieonians, promoted from Scottish League One following their play-off final victory over Hamilton Academical in May, on September 23 and repeats that trip down memory lane on January 6, with the second-tier new boys heading this way on November 4 and March 23, all Saturdays.

Rovers are on the road again, to Ayr United, on September 30 and they head back to the west coast on February 24, with return trips lined up for December 23 and April 6, all Saturdays.

Championship new boys Dundee United, relegated from the Scottish Premiership in May, visit on October 7 and return on February 17, with Raith heading to Tannadice Park for the first time since 2017 for the reverse fixtures on December 16 and March 30, all Saturdays.

Rovers are away to Arbroath on October 21 and again on March 2, hosting them on December 30 and May 3, all Saturdays except the last one, that being a Friday and the final day of the regular season.

All Saturday kick-offs are at 3pm, along with January 2’s Fife derby, and Raith’s three evening kick-offs, two on Tuesdays and one on a Friday, are at 7.45pm.