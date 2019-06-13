Raith Rovers focus on replacements as Euan Murray completes move to Dunfermline

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray has completed his move to Dunfermline on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old had attracted interest from a number of clubs but opted on a move to East End Park after Raith accepted a modest five-figure offer from their local rivals earlier this week.

Murray was a consistent performer in 92 appearances during his two seasons Stark's Park, scoring nine goals, and also stood-in as captain last season.

Rovers had rejected previous bids in the hope of retaining one of their key players, but the focus now turns towards finding a suitable replacement for the upcoming promotion push.

A Raith statement read: "Over the past week, the club rejected several offers for Euan which did not meet our expectations despite the player indicating he wanted a transfer.

"The club were keen to keep the player but in the event of this failing, wanted to ensure a fair return was received in exchange for a player that has another season left on his Rovers contract.

"As we need a playing squad fully committed to getting promoted to the SPFL Championship, Raith Rovers finally agreed an undisclosed sum plus sell on clause for the transfer of the player to Dunfermline.

"Raith Rovers wish to thank Euan for his time and efforts at the club and wish him well for the future.

"Our focus is bringing in replacements which will help meet our objective of promotion."

Murray looks set to be joined at Dunfermline by former Rovers team mate Kevin Nisbet, with the striker believed to be finalising a move to the Pars after triggering a release clause in his contract following Raith's failure to gain promotion to the Championship.

Nisbet scored 34 goals last season and landed the SPFL Tartan Boot award for finishing joint top scorer across the entire SPFL with Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson.