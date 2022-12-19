Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park Stadium in Kirkcaldy (Pic by Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

The news came as Thailand-based Rovers owner John Sim flew into Scotland to call on prospective investors to back the club to “avoid a reduction in football operations” due to financial shortages.

Since 2005, Rovers have suffered an average operating loss of around £150,000 a season on average, although £500,000 in debt has been paid off, and hopes are now high that the club could be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are at the very early stages of a buyer coming in,” Raith chairman MacDonald told the Fife Free Press.

"There is interest from England, Hong Kong and I believe from Germany or Switzerland.

“Things have been tough on an ongoing basis. I think we are not any different from any football club in Scotland.

"There is not an immediate threat of any redundancies of Raith Rovers staff members at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously with football being football, we’ll be looking to move players in January. And we are looking at who’s available to come in.

"We’ll be looking to get a balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we certainly have some good players that teams would come in for in January. I believe that we have some very good assets here.

"Like any other Scottish football club, if the money is right we will certainly consider selling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are not really looking to give our best players away so it would depend on the money. If we could keep them we will certainly be doing that.

"It can all change rapidly. It can change with results on the park, with bigger crowds coming in, a good cup draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we make sure we get through the next Scottish Cup game against Linlithgow Rose and we get a good cup draw it changes the whole picture.

"John Sim is our majority shareholder and it’s his decision that we need to bring in some other people to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe he arrived back in Scotland on Friday and he was at the Arbroath game on Saturday. He will be here for approximately a month.

"That shows we are really keen to get some investment in. I believe it would be a good time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot of good things at the club but we are getting slightly hampered by not having enough money at the back of us."

The people running Raith Rovers have traditionally targeted breaking even financially on a season-by-season basis, something which MacDonald stressed they are “not too far away from this season” despite the difficult climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just sometimes depends on results,” he added.

"We have got the Scottish Cup still to play and we have other cups that we’re in. In money terms we’re not a huge amount away but it’s ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the team does well we’ll be fine. Reaching fourth spot in the league and the play-offs would be a massive boost to us.

"The difference in the money we get finishing fourth compared to fifth would make such a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously that is a benefit but it's not just that. It’s also playing in the play-off games as well which contribute due to extra people buying tickets and other revenue which could bring in as much as £250,000.”

In addition to issues including coronavirus and increased energy bills which have severely hit Scottish football clubs in recent times, Rovers have also shelled out a considerable amount of money making investments on the pitch, stadium maintenance, new floodlights, lounges and a community cafe at Stark’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all of this investment, the club has stressed that there is still “significant deferred stadium maintenance which must be dealt with”.

MacDonald added: “We are still looking to do work at Stark's Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had for some time an ongoing list of requirements to keep the stadium safe and fit for purpose.

"I think there has maybe been a few years where maintenance work hasn’t been done and unfortunately it’s caught up with us and we’re having to do it now to keep the ground up to it’s safety certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Which we have, we don’t have a problem with that. It’s just ongoing maintenance work, tidying up the place and addressing bits and pieces that need to be done.”