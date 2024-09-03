Ian Murray pictured during his last match in charge of Raith Rovers, a 1-0 league loss at Airdrieonians on August 3 (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Departed former Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray has said he’s “ready to start again” in football management after his shock Stark’s Park sacking a month ago.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Murray said he was “stunned” to be fired by Rovers on August 4, the morning after a 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians which opened Raith’s Scottish Championship campaign.

The 43-year-old, who led Raith to a second-placed Scottish Championship finish last term before reaching the Premiership play-off final where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County, said: “From the moment I arrived at Stark’s Park in May 2022, I had a good feeling about the club. The staff and supporters welcomed me and made me feel at home.

“From consolidation in the Championship, a cup final and a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in my first season to beaten finalists in last season’s play-off final with 20 wins from 36 matches, I felt we were making good progress.

“The board were so impressed by the progression and I was delighted to accept a three-year extension to my contract in December 2023.

“This season I was also pleased to secure the signing of some good players and had other signing targets that I had discussed internally, therefore I was quietly confident that we could go one better than last season’s achievement and secure promotion to the Premiership.

“I was stunned when I received a short telephone call from (chief executive) Andrew Barrowman on the Sunday morning after the Airdrie match telling me my contract was being terminated.

“I told him I totally disagreed with this decision. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know that despite my record, nothing should surprise you in football.

“We all move on and I thank the staff and the team for their sterling efforts throughout the past two years. The players’ work ethic, honesty and willingness to adapt made my job rewarding.

“The unwavering support from my staff and their individual input helped me greatly and I cannot thank them enough.

“Finally, I would like to thank the supporters who got behind the team through thick and thin.

“They gave me so many memories that I will treasure forever culminating in the emotional standing ovation they gave us in Dingwall after the match.

“After the enforced break I’m ready to start again as I’m missing the day-to-day involvement in football. Thank you.”

Since Murray’s sacking, Raith have been led by the interim co-management team of John Potter and Colin Cameron. They remained without a permanent manager on Tuesday.

The Kirkcaldy outfit lost 1-0 at home to Livingston in the league last Saturday, having beaten Partick Thistle 1-0 at home and lost 2-0 at Ayr United in their previous two Championship matches since Murray’s departure.