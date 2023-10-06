News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Raith Rovers: Former Celtic B defender Dylan Corr recounts freak toe injury which has caused him to miss entire Scottish Championship season so far

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr has described the highly innocuous looking build-up to him sustaining the freak toe injury which has kept him out of the Kirkcaldy outfit’s entire Scottish Championship campaign so far.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
Dylan Corr pictured during his last appearance for Raith Rovers, at Annan Athletic on July 29 (Pic by Eddie Doig)Dylan Corr pictured during his last appearance for Raith Rovers, at Annan Athletic on July 29 (Pic by Eddie Doig)
Dylan Corr pictured during his last appearance for Raith Rovers, at Annan Athletic on July 29 (Pic by Eddie Doig)

The 18-year-old centre-back, who joined Rovers on a one-year deal this summer after leaving Celtic B, incurred the fracture during the first half of Ian Murray’s side’s 3-2 league cup Group F win at Annan Athletic back on July 29.

“It’s not been easy,” Corr told RaithTV. “I got an injury in pre-season, in the last cup game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don’t know why I was so high up the pitch, but I went to take a shot and the ball was blocked off a man and came back off me.

"I was running about and something just didn’t feel right at all.

Most Popular

"I couldn’t put any weight through my right foot, I went in at half-time and got strapped up. But as soon as I took my boot off, my foot was black and blue.

“At first I thought it might be a stave but then I thought it couldn’t be that, it was a bit more than that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then I played the rest of the game. Adrenaline got me through it. And then after the game I said to Lauren (Raith physio Lauren Low): ‘Go and have a look at this’.

"She kind of gave me a look as though: ‘That doesn’t look like a normal toe’.

"And then from there I ended up getting a scan and finding out I had three fractures in my metatarsal.”

Corr has since been battling back to fitness through a rehabilitation programme overseen by Low, which has at times been frustrating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The player, who is now back in training, added: “For the first maybe three weeks, I did nothing. I literally just came in, put my foot in an ice bucket and sat there all day.

"Then I found out it was fractured so I was in the moon boot. Because it wasn’t a muscle injury I could start to kind of try and put weight to it.

"I was in the boot for two weeks and then came out of that and it was building up quite well.

"My car school – Broony (Raith skipper Scott Brown), Ross Millen and Aidan (Connolly) have helped me a lot.

"Obviously they know I’m young, just come in and only played the cup games so I’ve not really got running yet.

"But they’ve helped me massively so they have, I would say all the boys have to be fair.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyScott Brown