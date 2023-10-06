Dylan Corr pictured during his last appearance for Raith Rovers, at Annan Athletic on July 29 (Pic by Eddie Doig)

The 18-year-old centre-back, who joined Rovers on a one-year deal this summer after leaving Celtic B, incurred the fracture during the first half of Ian Murray’s side’s 3-2 league cup Group F win at Annan Athletic back on July 29.

“It’s not been easy,” Corr told RaithTV. “I got an injury in pre-season, in the last cup game.

"I don’t know why I was so high up the pitch, but I went to take a shot and the ball was blocked off a man and came back off me.

"I was running about and something just didn’t feel right at all.

"I couldn’t put any weight through my right foot, I went in at half-time and got strapped up. But as soon as I took my boot off, my foot was black and blue.

“At first I thought it might be a stave but then I thought it couldn’t be that, it was a bit more than that.

"Then I played the rest of the game. Adrenaline got me through it. And then after the game I said to Lauren (Raith physio Lauren Low): ‘Go and have a look at this’.

"She kind of gave me a look as though: ‘That doesn’t look like a normal toe’.

"And then from there I ended up getting a scan and finding out I had three fractures in my metatarsal.”

Corr has since been battling back to fitness through a rehabilitation programme overseen by Low, which has at times been frustrating.

The player, who is now back in training, added: “For the first maybe three weeks, I did nothing. I literally just came in, put my foot in an ice bucket and sat there all day.

"Then I found out it was fractured so I was in the moon boot. Because it wasn’t a muscle injury I could start to kind of try and put weight to it.

"I was in the boot for two weeks and then came out of that and it was building up quite well.

"My car school – Broony (Raith skipper Scott Brown), Ross Millen and Aidan (Connolly) have helped me a lot.

"Obviously they know I’m young, just come in and only played the cup games so I’ve not really got running yet.