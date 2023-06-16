Tom Lang in action against Partick Thistle on May 5 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Lang, 26, has departed Kirkcaldy after making 40 appearances for Raith since the 2021-22 campaign.

His time with Rovers was severely disrupted by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) knee injury, which kept him out for 10 months before he returned to the fold in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining Falkirk, Lang Tweeted: “Delighted to be here at Falkirk FC. Really looking forward to the challenge ahead and to play a part in getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Brad Spencer battles for possession against Arbroath Pic by Alan Murray)

Spencer, 27, spent four years at Raith, making a total of 126 appearances.

He Tweeted: “Delighted to sign for Falkirk FC. Excited for a new challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

On Lang, Bairns boss McGlynn commented on the mentality and talent that he will bring to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a winner and he influences the team with his attitude,” he said. “He would run through brick walls to win challenges, to win headers, to block shots, all while being able to play at the same time.”

As for Spencer, McGlynn added: “He’s got great experience and has been excelling in the Championship for the past four years.