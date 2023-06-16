News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Raith Rovers: Former Rovers stars Tom Lang and Brad Spencer are reunited with ex-boss John McGlynn at Falkirk

After leaving Raith Rovers this summer upon the expiry of their contracts, centre back Tom Lang and defensive midfielder Brad Spencer have been reunited with their ex-Stark’s Park gaffer John McGlynn at League One outfit Falkirk.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST
Tom Lang in action against Partick Thistle on May 5 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)Tom Lang in action against Partick Thistle on May 5 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
Tom Lang in action against Partick Thistle on May 5 (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Lang, 26, has departed Kirkcaldy after making 40 appearances for Raith since the 2021-22 campaign.

His time with Rovers was severely disrupted by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) knee injury, which kept him out for 10 months before he returned to the fold in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After joining Falkirk, Lang Tweeted: “Delighted to be here at Falkirk FC. Really looking forward to the challenge ahead and to play a part in getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Brad Spencer battles for possession against Arbroath Pic by Alan Murray)Brad Spencer battles for possession against Arbroath Pic by Alan Murray)
Brad Spencer battles for possession against Arbroath Pic by Alan Murray)
Most Popular

Spencer, 27, spent four years at Raith, making a total of 126 appearances.

He Tweeted: “Delighted to sign for Falkirk FC. Excited for a new challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

On Lang, Bairns boss McGlynn commented on the mentality and talent that he will bring to the side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s a winner and he influences the team with his attitude,” he said. “He would run through brick walls to win challenges, to win headers, to block shots, all while being able to play at the same time.”

As for Spencer, McGlynn added: “He’s got great experience and has been excelling in the Championship for the past four years.

“He’s a central midfield player who can go from box to box, he can build the game, he’s got a great passing range and he’s got a bit of dig about him as well. He’s got a good engine, lots of energy.”

Related topics:John McGlynnFalkirkLeague One