Raith Rovers forward Grant Anderson frustrated by performance in Peterhead

Grant Anderson admitted Raith Rovers were their own worst enemy following the 2-0 defeat in Peterhead on Saturday.

Rovers produced a performance described by manager John McGlynn as the worst of the season.

Not only that, the Kirkcaldy side also gifted the home side the opening goal via a mistake from goalkeeper David McGurn, while they also finished the match with 10 men after Iain Davidson’s red card for dissent.

Anderson, who came on as a half-time substitute on his return from a three-week injury lay-off, said: “We’re just making life hard for ourselves.

“It’s disappointing – we should have done a lot better than we did – but to be fair to Peterhead they came with a game plan.

“When we’ve played them the last couple of times, we’ve passed the ball about, got in behind them and opened spaces up.

“They’ve decided not to let us do that. They pressed us high, stopped us playing out from the back and from playing the game we like to play.

“It was up to us to deal with that, and change it about a wee bit, but we shouldn’t have conceded the first goal.

“We should go in at half-time nil-nil and then you’re decent enough going into the second half away from home, and you can build on that.

“But we’ve given them a lifeline and from there on in, we’re chasing the game.”

Rovers pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but the loss of a second goal on a Peterhead breakaway, followed by going down to 10 men, put paid to any hopes of taking something from the game.

“I’ve had a chance and I still don’t know how the boy’s managed to block it,” Anderson explained. “I was certain I’d put it in the bottom corner and wee Jack’s had a left foot shot that’s clipped the bar.

“There were chances there and I was getting in behind them, putting a couple of balls in and getting a couple of corners, so if we’d kept ourselves tight it was there for the taking – at least an equaliser – but it wasn’t to be. They’ve broke well on us, got their second, then they’ve just hung on.”

Anderson believed the performance was uncharacteristic, adding: “We are encouraged to play the type of football we play, and we’re good at it. But you can’t turn your nose up at Peterhead. They’ve had a game plan that stopped us playing, and made us a wee bit dysfunctional.

“We couldn’t play the game we wanted to play and it stopped us being as effective.”

Rovers now entertain Anderson’s previous club, Stranraer, on Saturday, and he is expecting a tough game.

“Every game is hard in this league,” he said.

“Bottom of the league can beat top so we can’t go into next week’s game thinking it’s going to be an easy one or just expecting to win.

“We’ve got to do what we do well at Stark’s Park and that’s creating chances and scoring goals. That’s how we’ll get the three points.