News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Raith Rovers: From Craig Levein to Ian Murray, how do records of club's recent managers compare?

From Craig Levein in 2006 to present incumbent Ian Murray, we draw the spotlight on how the overall records of the Stark’s Park club's recent managers compare during their time in the Kirkcaldy hotseat (Pics by SNS unless stated).
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
IAN MURRAY: Current boss Murray, who arrived on a two-year deal after leaving Airdrie last summer, took Raith to the Challenge Cup final last season and has a 36.73% win rate (18 wins, 14 draws and 17 losses).IAN MURRAY: Current boss Murray, who arrived on a two-year deal after leaving Airdrie last summer, took Raith to the Challenge Cup final last season and has a 36.73% win rate (18 wins, 14 draws and 17 losses).
IAN MURRAY: Current boss Murray, who arrived on a two-year deal after leaving Airdrie last summer, took Raith to the Challenge Cup final last season and has a 36.73% win rate (18 wins, 14 draws and 17 losses).

And it’s Barry Smith, with a 55.36% win ratio during his time in charge between 2017 and 2018, who takes the honours for having the best overall record in terms of winning matches with the Fife outfit. How do the other bosses compare with Smith?

CRAIG LEVEIN: Levein took over his boyhood heroes for eight weeks in autumn 2006, with a winning percentage of 14.29% after one victory, three draws and three losses, before abruptly moving to Dundee United.CRAIG LEVEIN: Levein took over his boyhood heroes for eight weeks in autumn 2006, with a winning percentage of 14.29% after one victory, three draws and three losses, before abruptly moving to Dundee United.
CRAIG LEVEIN: Levein took over his boyhood heroes for eight weeks in autumn 2006, with a winning percentage of 14.29% after one victory, three draws and three losses, before abruptly moving to Dundee United.
JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s first spell at Rovers ran from 2006 to 2012, taking charge of 249 games and recording a 42.57% win ratio via 106 victories, 64 draws and 79 losses. He took over at Hearts later in 2012.​JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s first spell at Rovers ran from 2006 to 2012, taking charge of 249 games and recording a 42.57% win ratio via 106 victories, 64 draws and 79 losses. He took over at Hearts later in 2012.​
JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s first spell at Rovers ran from 2006 to 2012, taking charge of 249 games and recording a 42.57% win ratio via 106 victories, 64 draws and 79 losses. He took over at Hearts later in 2012.​
GRANT MURRAY: Murray, who led Raith to the 2013-14 Challenge Cup with a final win over Rangers at Easter Road, won 38.35% of his matches in charge,with 51 wins, 29 draws and 53 losses. He was sacked in April 2015.GRANT MURRAY: Murray, who led Raith to the 2013-14 Challenge Cup with a final win over Rangers at Easter Road, won 38.35% of his matches in charge,with 51 wins, 29 draws and 53 losses. He was sacked in April 2015.
GRANT MURRAY: Murray, who led Raith to the 2013-14 Challenge Cup with a final win over Rangers at Easter Road, won 38.35% of his matches in charge,with 51 wins, 29 draws and 53 losses. He was sacked in April 2015.
Most Popular
RAY McKINNON: After taking over in 2015, McKinnon led Raith to fourth in the Championship before leaving to join Dundee United. In 43 matches, 23 victories, seven draws and 13 defeats gave him a 53.49% win ratio.RAY McKINNON: After taking over in 2015, McKinnon led Raith to fourth in the Championship before leaving to join Dundee United. In 43 matches, 23 victories, seven draws and 13 defeats gave him a 53.49% win ratio.
RAY McKINNON: After taking over in 2015, McKinnon led Raith to fourth in the Championship before leaving to join Dundee United. In 43 matches, 23 victories, seven draws and 13 defeats gave him a 53.49% win ratio.
GARY LOCKE: The Hearts legend, who had resigned from Kilmarnock four months before taking over Raith in May 2016, had eight wins, nine draws and 13 losses, a 26.67% win rate, before being sacked in February 2017.GARY LOCKE: The Hearts legend, who had resigned from Kilmarnock four months before taking over Raith in May 2016, had eight wins, nine draws and 13 losses, a 26.67% win rate, before being sacked in February 2017.
GARY LOCKE: The Hearts legend, who had resigned from Kilmarnock four months before taking over Raith in May 2016, had eight wins, nine draws and 13 losses, a 26.67% win rate, before being sacked in February 2017.
JOHN HUGHES: Yogi took over late in the 2016-17 season but Raith were relegated from the Championship after losing to Brechin City in the play-offs. His 26.7% win rate included four wins, four draws and seven losses.JOHN HUGHES: Yogi took over late in the 2016-17 season but Raith were relegated from the Championship after losing to Brechin City in the play-offs. His 26.7% win rate included four wins, four draws and seven losses.
JOHN HUGHES: Yogi took over late in the 2016-17 season but Raith were relegated from the Championship after losing to Brechin City in the play-offs. His 26.7% win rate included four wins, four draws and seven losses.
BARRY SMITH: After narrowly missing promotion from League One in 2018, Smith resigned early the following season. His overall stats read 31 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses for a 55.36% win rate. (Pic Fife Photo Agency)BARRY SMITH: After narrowly missing promotion from League One in 2018, Smith resigned early the following season. His overall stats read 31 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses for a 55.36% win rate. (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
BARRY SMITH: After narrowly missing promotion from League One in 2018, Smith resigned early the following season. His overall stats read 31 wins, 12 draws and 13 losses for a 55.36% win rate. (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
​JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s second spell at Rovers from 2018 until 2022 featured 75 wins, 44 draws and 42 losses, winning League One in 2020 and the Challenge Cup twice. He had a 46.58% win ratio.​JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s second spell at Rovers from 2018 until 2022 featured 75 wins, 44 draws and 42 losses, winning League One in 2020 and the Challenge Cup twice. He had a 46.58% win ratio.
​JOHN McGLYNN: McGlynn’s second spell at Rovers from 2018 until 2022 featured 75 wins, 44 draws and 42 losses, winning League One in 2020 and the Challenge Cup twice. He had a 46.58% win ratio.
Related topics:Ian MurrayStark's ParkKirkcaldyFife