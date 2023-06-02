Raith Rovers: From Craig Levein to Ian Murray, how do records of club's recent managers compare?
From Craig Levein in 2006 to present incumbent Ian Murray, we draw the spotlight on how the overall records of the Stark’s Park club's recent managers compare during their time in the Kirkcaldy hotseat (Pics by SNS unless stated).
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
And it’s Barry Smith, with a 55.36% win ratio during his time in charge between 2017 and 2018, who takes the honours for having the best overall record in terms of winning matches with the Fife outfit. How do the other bosses compare with Smith?