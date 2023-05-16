Raith Rovers: Further boost as defender Liam Dick agrees new deal to remain at Stark's Park
In a boost for Raith Rovers, defender Liam Dick has signed a new contract tying him to the Stark’s Park outfit until the end of the 2023-24 season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
A June 2021 signing from Alloa – having also previously played for Falkirk, Stranraer and Dumbarton - the 27-year-old is comfortable playing at either left full back or centre back and his existing Rovers deal had been due to expire on May 31.
A club spokesman told the Fife Free Press: “Liam's strong defending and versatility has been vital in him playing over 80 games for the club, scoring four goals.”