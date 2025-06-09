Raith Rovers: Gaffer Barry Robson identified new assistant boss Andy Kirk as 'key figure'

Andy Kirk during spell as St Johnstone interim boss (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Newly installed Raith Rovers assistant manager Andy Kirk had been identified as a “key figure” by Stark’s Park gaffer Barry Robson, the Kirkcaldy club has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Irishman Kirk, 46, enters the role following the departure of Colin Cameron from the assistant boss role which he’d held since October 2022 alongside former manager Ian Murray.

Kirk, who had most recently been working as St Johnstone and served as assistant to Craig Levein and briefly took charge as caretaker manager, is a former striker who most notably served Hearts between 1999 and 2004, scoring 30 times in 114 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers posted online: “Raith Rovers Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Kirk as the club’s new assistant manager.

Colin Cameron has departed as Raith Rovers assistant boss (Pic Tony Fimister)

“As Barry Robson continues to build his squad, Andy was identified as a key figure he wanted to add to his backroom staff.

“He arrives at Stark’s Park with a wealth of experience both on the pitch and in the dugout. As a player, Andy enjoyed a prolific career as a forward, with over 500 senior appearances and 171 goals.

"He began at Glentoran, where he won the Irish League title and several cup honours, before a standout spell at Heart of Midlothian, scoring consistently in the Scottish top flight and earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also had successful stints with Boston United, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic. Transitioning into coaching, Andy developed his skills within the youth systems at Rangers and Hearts, before moving into senior management with Hearts Women and later Brechin City, leading the latter to a Highland League title.

"Since then, his reputation for tactical knowledge, leadership, and player development has continued to grow. Everyone at Raith Rovers wishes Andy a warm welcome to Stark’s Park and looks forward to seeing him in the dugout alongside Barry.”

On the departure of Cameron, 52, Raith added: “Micky’s legacy at Raith Rovers is a proud one. After progressing through the youth ranks between 1988 and 1990, he made 168 first-team appearances and scored 42 goals during a six-year spell that saw him become a firm fan favourite.

"Micky is a proud inductee of the RRFC Hall of Fame, and everyone at the club thanks him and wishes him all the very best in the next chapter of his coaching career.”