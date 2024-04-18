Ian Murray is happy two Raith players are getting testimonials in quick succession (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"Some managers can see testimonials as a kind of sideshow and a pain in the neck but I really like them. It shows that the club is a good place and has good people.

"I think both players have really deserved it,” he said. “I think it's brilliant for everybody at the club and the players themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a fantastic achievement to be at a club 10 years. It's difficult to be a football player, difficult to get in the first team and stay in it.”

When asked if he'll be emulating his late cameo appearance at Vaughan's testimonial by again donning the boots for Matthews' upcoming tribute game, Murray added: "You never know, possibly. I'll need to see what the summer brings first and see how bad that affects me."

Murray hasn’t ruled out making moves this summer to keep this season’s loan signings – Shaun Byrne, Lee Ashcroft, Kyle Turner, Zak Rudden and James Brown – into next season.

"The answer is I don't know,” he said. “Some of those boys in there have got another year or two at their parent club so it's kind of not in our hands at all that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of the guys we've brought in are on more money than what we'd normally pay but there's no doubt that I think they're really good players.