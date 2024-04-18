Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray delighted that Ross Matthews is quickly following Lewis Vaughan in getting testimonial
"Some managers can see testimonials as a kind of sideshow and a pain in the neck but I really like them. It shows that the club is a good place and has good people.
"I think both players have really deserved it,” he said. “I think it's brilliant for everybody at the club and the players themselves.
"It's a fantastic achievement to be at a club 10 years. It's difficult to be a football player, difficult to get in the first team and stay in it.”
When asked if he'll be emulating his late cameo appearance at Vaughan's testimonial by again donning the boots for Matthews' upcoming tribute game, Murray added: "You never know, possibly. I'll need to see what the summer brings first and see how bad that affects me."
Murray hasn’t ruled out making moves this summer to keep this season’s loan signings – Shaun Byrne, Lee Ashcroft, Kyle Turner, Zak Rudden and James Brown – into next season.
"The answer is I don't know,” he said. “Some of those boys in there have got another year or two at their parent club so it's kind of not in our hands at all that one.
"A couple of the guys we've brought in are on more money than what we'd normally pay but there's no doubt that I think they're really good players.
"We'll need to wait until the end of the season to see. If we get promoted, which is the whole pinnacle goal, the whole picture changes with the players that we have and with the players that we don't have as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.