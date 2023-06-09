Kevin Dabrowski in action last season for Queen of the South, where he played 13 matches on loan from Hibernian (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Dabrowski, who stands 6ft 6’ tall, joins Rovers on a two-year deal following his release by top flight Hibernian, the latest player to make the switch to Stark’s Park which was also recently taken by centre back Dylan Corr, midfielders Scott McGill and Josh Mullin and strikers Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith.

The considerable work put in behind the scenes by the Raith hierarchy in sealing the signing of Dabrowski, who has been on holiday in his homeland in recent days, was acknowledged by Rovers manager Ian Murray when speaking to www.raithrovers.net.

Murray said: "It's great to get Kevin on board, having been at Hibernian developing as a professional for several years it's time for him to kick on and play regularly.

"He brings a big presence to our backline and will improve the more games he plays.

“I want to express my thanks to everyone behind the scenes here in Kirkcaldy and Poland in getting the deal done, and I look forward to working with Kevin when he returns from holiday.”

As the new arrival has been enjoying time off at home in Poland, the deal with Rovers was negotiated and signed off by phone and email over recent days.

Dabrowski will report for pre-season training on Monday, June 12 with the rest of the Rovers squad.

He hails from Poznan in Poland and has spent over six years at Hibernian after signing for the Easter Road club as an 18-year-old from his hometown club Lech Poznan.

But his limited opportunities in Leith over the past six years have meant that the player has made just six first team appearances for them since 2017.