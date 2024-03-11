Ian Murray has seen off Dunfermline five consecutive times this season to break a 141-year-old Raith Rovers club record (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Last Saturday’s 2-0 home Scottish Championship success over the Pars followed four previous victories over James McPake’s men in the 2023-24 campaign (1-0, 1-0 and 2-1 in the league and 3-0 in the Scottish Cup), having previously drawn 1-1 in the League Cup groups before losing 4-2 on penalties.

So this latest triumph – thanks to goals by Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton – means the Stark’s Park men have achieved something over their derby rivals which has never previously been achieved since Raith were founded way back in 1883.

“I didn’t know that club record until after the game,” Murray told RaithTV. “It’s probably something I didn’t want to know before the game because it adds a little bit more pressure.

"I’m immensely proud to be able to sit here and be the manager to say that we’ve done it.

"I’m immensely proud of the players as well, but probably foremost I’m immensely proud of the football club, because we have made massive, massive strides this season.

"And I keep stressing to people, we’re going to lose games, we’re going to have moments where it’s really, really bad, it’s going to make everybody feel rubbish, but we have to stick together and we have to appreciate what we’re trying to do.

"Nothing good is built quickly, nothing good is built easily. We are way ahead of probably where we thought we would be.

"We just have to keep focued, keep relaxed, stay calm and remember there’s a lot of teams in this division who would bite our hand off to be in our position.