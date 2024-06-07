Andrew McNeil is mulling over Raith Rovers' contract offer

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray today (Friday) provided an update on the ongoing contract talks with goalkeeper Andrew McNeil and centre-back Dylan Corr, both of whom reached the end of their existing deals at Stark’s Park this summer.

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We’ve had a good chat with Andrew McNeil and we’re very hopeful that he will continue with us. He’s done fine when he’s been called upon.

"Obviously Kevin (Dabrowski) is going to be our number one goalie but we’ve got a very able deputy in Andrew and I think it goes back to training with high quality players at a high intensity and high tempo.

"We are still waiting to hear back from Dylan Corr. We want to keep him.

Dylan Corr in action against Ross County's Yan Dhanda in Scottish Premiership play-off final (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

"He came in and played 10, 12 games or starts which is really important as a foundation and a base as a young player.

"We will look to increase that next season. He is obviously going to have fierce competition, Callum Fordyce is there and Euan Murray’s there, Lewis Dick extends and Lewis Stevenson is signed.

"So our defence is looking on paper a lot stronger than it was last season already.

"Hopefully we’ll add to that in the next week or so, so it’s going to be a fight for Dylan if he decides to stay. But he is at an age where he needs to go and play games and I think it shows how well he’s done that we’ve offered him another contract, but the ball’s in his court now so it’s up to him.

“I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far. We’ve been on holiday the last week but we’re all still working.