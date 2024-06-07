Raith Rovers: Gaffer Ian Murray provides update on contract talks with Andrew McNeil and Dylan Corr
Murray told the Fife Free Press: "We’ve had a good chat with Andrew McNeil and we’re very hopeful that he will continue with us. He’s done fine when he’s been called upon.
"Obviously Kevin (Dabrowski) is going to be our number one goalie but we’ve got a very able deputy in Andrew and I think it goes back to training with high quality players at a high intensity and high tempo.
"We are still waiting to hear back from Dylan Corr. We want to keep him.
"He came in and played 10, 12 games or starts which is really important as a foundation and a base as a young player.
"We will look to increase that next season. He is obviously going to have fierce competition, Callum Fordyce is there and Euan Murray’s there, Lewis Dick extends and Lewis Stevenson is signed.
"So our defence is looking on paper a lot stronger than it was last season already.
"Hopefully we’ll add to that in the next week or so, so it’s going to be a fight for Dylan if he decides to stay. But he is at an age where he needs to go and play games and I think it shows how well he’s done that we’ve offered him another contract, but the ball’s in his court now so it’s up to him.
“I’m really happy with what we’ve done so far. We’ve been on holiday the last week but we’re all still working.
"We’re all in contact and making sure everybody’s up to date with stuff."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.