Ian Murray chats with Raith assistant Colin Cameron during Fife derby (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers manager Ian Murray, although obviously disappointed to lose the group opener 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, was accentuating the positives of having the fixture on the card.

“It’s brilliant to have it back,” Murray told RaithTV. “I think it’s really important for Fife to have these games.

"We all like to have a wee joke and a wee bit of banter with each other and it goes back and forwards and you take the disappointments and you take the highs of it.

"But overall we need this derby. It’s very important for both clubs to have it.

"It’s important for both sets of supporters to have it as well.

"It obviously makes the league harder for both teams to be better in it.

“But that’s what you do. We’ve got another four times to play them this season, we look to go and try and win the next four.

"It’s always the marker, the league. That’s your bread and butter and that's how you’re judged throughout a season, not really on cups.

"I’m not going to deny that we wanted to win the game and we wanted to progress to the next stage of this cup. We still have the opportunity to do that.

"We want to be more consistent this season in the league, by the time the league games start we want to be sharper than we are now.

