Former Hibs gaffer Lee Johnson (pictured) has sympathy of Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray, who has been assessing Johnson's sacking by the Easter Road club (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is thankfully not in that position just now as his team have made a very good start to the Scottish Championship season and also qualified for the Viaplay Cup second round.

But the 42-year-old ex-Airdrieonians gaffer and former Hibernian player is all too aware that in all likelihood results could turn at any point and he’ll be put under the microscope, like what happened to Easter Road boss Lee Johnson who was sacked with Hibs bottom of the Premiership on no points and having endured a 5-0 home Europa Conference League play-off first leg battering by English giants Aston Villa.

However, Johnson had received praise from some Hibs fans just a week earlier after his side earned a creditable 2-2 draw in Switzerland to beat Luzern 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round and book their date with Unai Emery's English Premier League big guns.

Ian Murray pictured during his playing days with Hibernian, with Dundee United's Keith Watson - who Murray currently has at Raith Rovers - trying to get a block in (Pic by Bill Murray/SNS Group)

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "You are only a couple of games away from a crisis in football.

"You look at the Hibs results and – disappointing as they are you have to say – they lost every game apart from against Aston Villa by one goal.

"That’s how close it is. You lose to St Mirren by one, you lose to Motherwell by one, you lose to Livingston by one, then a little bit of unrest becomes apparent.

"I think you can disregard the Aston Villa one, yes, the defeat’s heavy, it wasn’t ideal but you’re playing against literally world class players in some cases.

"Hibs have obviously made a decision to change it and that’s up to them but it’s a very tough business.

"I have sympathy for every manager who loses their job. We beat Motherwell in the Scottish Cup last season and Stevie Hammell left after the game. It didn’t give me any enjoyment whatsoever to be completely honest.