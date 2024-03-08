Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is thrilled to have a Scottish Championship title win in Raith's hands with ten games remaining (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

The fact of the matter is that although second-placed Raith have slipped four points behind leaders Dundee United at a crucial stage of the campaign, Murray’s team have a game in hand over the Tangerines and winning the title remains firmly in their hands.

Referring to the nightmare of losing at Arbroath despite dominating for log spells, Murray told the Fife Free Press: “I think it was frustrating rather than anything else. The boys played really, really well for the majority of the game, they were pretty much on cruise control.

"It wasn’t as if we were getting bombarded or anything like that. It was just one of those weird, weird games of football.

"You always try and analyse it but I’ve come to the same conclusion, I still can’t believe we were scrambling about at the end looking to try and get a point because we had been so much in command.

"The players were disappointed, of course they were, but the reaction has been fantastic in training this week.

"We expect United to go and win every game so the fact that they didn’t do that on the Saturday after we lost to Arbroath maybe helped us a wee bit to get over our result a bit quicker.

"Everybody’s fine now, we know what we need to do and we look at it quite pragmatically.

"If we can win against Dunfermline and Thistle – and it's a big if – we go a point behind United going into the next weekend.

"If somebody had offered us before the season that with ten games to go, winning the league was realistically in our hands – if we win the ten games we win the league – we'd certainly have taken it.

"That is the reality. People will always put the ‘what ifs’ and ‘maybes’ in there and that’s fine but we know what we need to do.

"Are we going to win ten in a row? It’s going to be very, very, very hard ask that's for sure, but it's not impossible.

"The boys have shown they can go on runs, Morton have shown they can go on runs and United have shown it.

"We just want to make sure we keep this going as long as we can. If we can get to the last five or six games a point behind, a point ahead, whatever it is, level, then it’s game on.”