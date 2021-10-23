Raith Rovers gaffer McGlynn fields unchanged starting line-up against leaders

Dylan Tait scored within the first couple of minutes last week for Raith Rovers against Arbroath - the Lang Toun men wouldn't say no to a start like that today at Stark's Park against leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle (picture by Fife Photo Agency).

The Kirkcaldy side’s boss has opted for the same starting XI – and the same order on the bench – which ended Arbroath’s good run of results last week.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness side have been beaten only once in the league this term and shaded a very close earlier game against Raith in the north east back in August, thanks to a ‘wonder strike’ by Roddy MacGregor.

Raith go with:

1 Jamie MacDonald, 2 Reghan Tumilty, 3 Liam Dick, 5 Christophe Berra, 6 Kyle Benedictus (C), 7 Aidan Connolly, 8 Ross Matthews, 11 Dario Zanatta, 13 Brad Spencer, 15 Dylan Tait, 18 Ethon Varian. Subs: 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 12 Tom Lang, 22 Ethan Ross, 23 Blaise Riley-Snow, 26 Kieran Mitchell, 29 Greig Young, 99 Matej Poplatnik.

Roddy MacGregor lines up once again against the home side, as does former Raith striker Manny Duku. The Inverness squad: