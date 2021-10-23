Raith Rovers gaffer McGlynn fields unchanged starting line-up against leaders
First plays second today in the Scottish Championship and Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is sticking by a winning formula as his side prepares to face leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Stark’s Park.
The Kirkcaldy side’s boss has opted for the same starting XI – and the same order on the bench – which ended Arbroath’s good run of results last week.
Billy Dodds’ Inverness side have been beaten only once in the league this term and shaded a very close earlier game against Raith in the north east back in August, thanks to a ‘wonder strike’ by Roddy MacGregor.
Raith go with:
1 Jamie MacDonald, 2 Reghan Tumilty, 3 Liam Dick, 5 Christophe Berra, 6 Kyle Benedictus (C), 7 Aidan Connolly, 8 Ross Matthews, 11 Dario Zanatta, 13 Brad Spencer, 15 Dylan Tait, 18 Ethon Varian. Subs: 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 12 Tom Lang, 22 Ethan Ross, 23 Blaise Riley-Snow, 26 Kieran Mitchell, 29 Greig Young, 99 Matej Poplatnik.
Roddy MacGregor lines up once again against the home side, as does former Raith striker Manny Duku. The Inverness squad:
1 Mark Ridgers, 2 Wallace Duffy, 4 Sean Welsh, 5 Robbie Deas, 6 Daniel Devine, 7 Michael Gardyne, 9 Billy McKay, 11 Shane Sutherland, 12 Roddy MacGregor, 15 Kirk Broadfoot, 18 Scott Allardice. Subs: 21 Cameron Mackay (GK), 10 Aaron Doran, 14 Tom Walsh, 16 Lewis Jamieson, 17 Anthony McDonald, 19 Manny Duku, 23 Reece McAlear.