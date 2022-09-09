Raith Rovers’ game at Arbroath off as Scottish football fixtures postponed as mark of respect following death of the Queen

Arbroath's Gayfield Park (Photo by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

That across-the-board fixture wipeout was agreed following meetings this morning between Scottish Football Association, SPFL, Scottish Women’s Premier League, Scottish Highland Football league and Scottish Lowland Football League officials.

SFA president Rod Petrie said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning, and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland, it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, added: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish governments, the SFA, our counterparts at the English Premier League and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of the Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for her majesty’s funeral.”

Raith were due to play Arbroath at Gayfield Park at 3pm tomorrow. That game is yet to be rescheduled, and no decision has been made yet on fixtures lined up for the following Saturday, September 17, including a visit to Kirkcaldy by Ayr United.