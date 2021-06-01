Raith Rovers get another cup crack at Livingston

Regan Hendry on the ball against Livingston last season (Pic: Scott Louden)

The Stark’s Park side gave a good account of themselves when they took the Premiership side to extra-time in the Scottish Cup last season.

They will get the chance for another crack at David Martindale’s men when they meet in the newly-named Premier Sports Cup which kicks off in July, as well as a Kingdom derby to look forward to.

Back in April Raith took the lead against Livi in the first half through a superb Lewis Vaughan free kick before eventually losing out narrowly by 2-1, the Lions grabbing a late winner in the second half of extra-time at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides have now been drawn in Group D along with Alloa Athletic, Brechin City and Raith’s Fife rivals Cowdenbeath, who they met at the same stage in the competition last season and defeated 1-0 at Central Park with a goal from Manny Duku.

John McGlynn’s men will hope to qualify from the group stages having failed to do so in the last campaign despite only losing one match to eventual group winners Hearts by 3-1 at Tynecastle.

This season’s matches will take place on the weekend of July 10/11, midweek July 13/14, weekend of July 17/18, midweek July 20/21 and weekend of July 24/25.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and current cup holders St Johnstone in the last 16.