Raith Rovers: giant striker John Frederiksen is released after less than four months at club

John Frederiksen celebrates his only goal for Raith in a 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win at Queen's Park on January 11 (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The 6ft 8’ forward, who is nicknamed The Helicopter, departs after scoring one goal in 11 appearances – only three of which were starts – for Rovers since joining on October 7.

After netting that winner at Queen’s Park, the player was an unused substitute in Raith’s next two games, a 2-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win at Linlithgow Rose and Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at home to Inverness.

A statement on the Rovers website which was released on Tuesday read: “We can confirm that John Frederiksen has been released from his contract with Raith Rovers by mutual consent with immediate effect.