Raith Rovers: giant striker John Frederiksen is released after less than four months at club
Raith Rovers have announced that giant Faroese striker John Frederiksen has left the club after less than four months in Kirkcaldy.
The 6ft 8’ forward, who is nicknamed The Helicopter, departs after scoring one goal in 11 appearances – only three of which were starts – for Rovers since joining on October 7.
After netting that winner at Queen’s Park, the player was an unused substitute in Raith’s next two games, a 2-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win at Linlithgow Rose and Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at home to Inverness.
A statement on the Rovers website which was released on Tuesday read: “We can confirm that John Frederiksen has been released from his contract with Raith Rovers by mutual consent with immediate effect.
"The club would like to wish John well for the future.”