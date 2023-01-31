News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Raith Rovers: giant striker John Frederiksen is released after less than four months at club

Raith Rovers have announced that giant Faroese striker John Frederiksen has left the club after less than four months in Kirkcaldy.

By Craig Goldthorp
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:36pm
John Frederiksen celebrates his only goal for Raith in a 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win at Queen's Park on January 11 (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)
John Frederiksen celebrates his only goal for Raith in a 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final win at Queen's Park on January 11 (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The 6ft 8’ forward, who is nicknamed The Helicopter, departs after scoring one goal in 11 appearances – only three of which were starts – for Rovers since joining on October 7.

After netting that winner at Queen’s Park, the player was an unused substitute in Raith’s next two games, a 2-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win at Linlithgow Rose and Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at home to Inverness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement on the Rovers website which was released on Tuesday read: “We can confirm that John Frederiksen has been released from his contract with Raith Rovers by mutual consent with immediate effect.

"The club would like to wish John well for the future.”

Raith RoversKirkcaldyQueen's ParkLinlithgow Rose