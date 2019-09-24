Raith Rovers girls triumph in League Cup final

Raith Rovers Under 13s Girls celebrated a memorable cup final victory on Saturday.

The team travelled to St Andrews to face St James Dragons in the East Region League Cup Final in what was sure to be a tight game.

A close first half saw Raith reach the break with a one goal lead courtesy of a cool Eilidh Fargie finish.

Raith doubled their lead in the second half and it was Fargie again who finished well from a corner.

St James Dragons pushed to get back in the game but were thwarted by some smart goalkeeping from Holly Bonellie in the Raith goal.

The game was complete near the end when Jessica Husband fired in a free kick from a tight angle to ensure the League Cup returned to Kirkcaldy.

A club spokesman said: "Congratulations to all the players and coaches and thanks to our wonderful support."

Raith line-up: Holly Bonellie, Mya Finlay, Emily Braid, Erin Husband, Jessica Husband, Codie Carr, Hannah Brice, Lucy Simpson, Eilidh Fargie, Elise Watson.