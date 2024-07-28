Raith Rovers go out of Premier Sports Cup after draw with Accies
A Lee Kilday own goal on the hour mark offered the Kirkcaldy club hope of progress after Sean McGinty had put their visitors from South Lanarkshire ahead five minutes previously but they weren’t able thereafter to come up even with the three points required to throw their hats into the ring, never mind the three-goal winning margin required.
The Fifers’ league cup campaign is now over, having finished second to the Scottish Premiership’s Ross County on eight points from four fixtures, a 5-3 penalty shootout victory after ending regulation time tied at 1-1 at Stark’s Park having done neither side any favours.
“It was another tough game, another hard afternoon, which we completely expected against a decent Hamilton side who, like us, have aspirations of a successful season,” manager Ian Murray told Raith TV afterwards.
“We’re disappointed not to get through our group. It was a tough group, though. We knew it was going to be really, really tough but we’re disappointed not to get through it.
“We have to take that one on the chin and look at our performances. The majority of them were actually okay, not brilliant but they were okay.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.