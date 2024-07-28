Callum Smith on the ball for Raith Rovers during their 1-1 draw at home to Hamilton Academical on Sturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers are out of this year’s Premier Sports Cup after picking up what turned out to be a pointless two points at home to Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

A Lee Kilday own goal on the hour mark offered the Kirkcaldy club hope of progress after Sean McGinty had put their visitors from South Lanarkshire ahead five minutes previously but they weren’t able thereafter to come up even with the three points required to throw their hats into the ring, never mind the three-goal winning margin required.

The Fifers’ league cup campaign is now over, having finished second to the Scottish Premiership’s Ross County on eight points from four fixtures, a 5-3 penalty shootout victory after ending regulation time tied at 1-1 at Stark’s Park having done neither side any favours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was another tough game, another hard afternoon, which we completely expected against a decent Hamilton side who, like us, have aspirations of a successful season,” manager Ian Murray told Raith TV afterwards.

Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers against Hamilton Academical on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We’re disappointed not to get through our group. It was a tough group, though. We knew it was going to be really, really tough but we’re disappointed not to get through it.