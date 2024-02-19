Zak Rudden celebrates Raith opener against Dundee United with team-mate Shaun Byrne (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Rudden, 24, helped blow the Scottish Championship title race wild open with a goal which TV cameras later appeared to show him offside when sharply converting Liam Dick’s cross from the left, with the ball going in off the underside of the bar.

Although the strike would surely have been disallowed had VAR been in operation for games in Scotland’s second tier, former Rangers youngster Rudden was in ebullient mood when speaking to BBC Scotland post match.

"I’m not caring. It was a goal,” he said.

“I think we worked very hard and got the rewards in the end.

"Of course there was still the belief we could get the victory after United got the equaliser.

"With the boys we’ve got in the changing room, 100%.”

Like everyone else watching in the stadium or on the live TV coverage, Rudden was in awe of Raith skipper Scott Brown’s brilliant 25-yard winner.

"We work right to the end and obviously it shows with Broony’s goal,” he said. "I’ve never scored anything like that I tell you. It was a wonderful goal.

"I think it helps us a lot. It gets us heading in the right way and now we just look forward and forget about the rest.