Raith Rovers goal hero Dylan Easton explains how he was able to celebrate stunning winner with son
“It was sort of last minute to be fair,” Easton – who turned 30 on Sunday – told Raith TV. “My partner’s obviously away celebrating, she’s just become a paramedic so she’s away in Dublin so I had the kids myself.
"As you do as parents, you try and find a solution.
"And fair play to the club, they were brilliant with me and said that there was an opportunity for him (Harlen) to be the ball boy.
"So I grabbed it with two hands and luckily enough he was there behind that goal.
"Obviously I've got to thank the referee (Chris Graham) as well for giving me the opportunity to go back and celebrate with him.
"It's these moments that I'll look back on when I retire. It's just a great moment.
"This is my home. Ever since I've walked in these doors, people don't notice the people behind the scenes who put a lot of work into it.
"It's a family community, it's amazing and it's why I wanted to get involved with the coaching as well.
"I'm loving every minute of it. Obviously I've got another year so hopefully I can get onto Pottsy (Raith technical director John Potter) and try and get that extended.
"When I'm enjoying my football I think that brings out the best in me.
"If I can bring the hard work, the running, then the quality always comes through. Training is a lot of running but you can see the rewards we’re getting. That’s six unbeaten.”
