Raith Rovers: Goal hero Jamie Gullan reveals that practice eventually made perfect!
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan revealed that practice eventually made perfect when he brilliantly volleyed home Ross Millen’s flighted cross from the right to give Raith Rovers a 1-0 Scottish Championship victory at Hamilton Accies on Monday.
“It’s something that we (Gullan and Millen) had spoken about in training and had a laugh about,” Gullan told the Fife Free Press.
"He was putting loads of balls in the box and sometimes it’s just been a yard away or it’s not fallen for me.
"We said that one time it would come off so luckily today I was in the right place and the ball was brilliant.
"He put it right on my left foot. It was a brilliant goal and it was a good start for us.
"I think it was well deserved, we played well at the start of the game and then Hamilton started to ease their way back into it but it’s a very good three points.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, they’re fighting for their lives.
"I don’t think we took our foot off the gas but Hamilton came onto us a bit. I think they changed formation and after that they started to play in our half a lot more but we held on well and we’re delighted.
"It was a very important game today to obviously start the New Year with three points and we’ve got a busy schedule coming up.
"So I think it was massive that we got the win and pushed ourselves closer to the play-offs.”
After hosting Dundee in the league this Friday, sixth-placed Raith, on 27 points from 20 games, visit Ochilview Park to play Queen’s Park in an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final next Wednesday, January 11. Both matches kick-off at 7.45pm.