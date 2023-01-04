Raith Rovers: Goal hero Jamie Gullan reveals that practice eventually made perfect!

Jamie Gullan volleys in Ross Millen's cross to seal win at Hamilton (Pic Scott Louden)

“It’s something that we (Gullan and Millen) had spoken about in training and had a laugh about,” Gullan told the Fife Free Press.

"He was putting loads of balls in the box and sometimes it’s just been a yard away or it’s not fallen for me.

"We said that one time it would come off so luckily today I was in the right place and the ball was brilliant.

"He put it right on my left foot. It was a brilliant goal and it was a good start for us.

"I think it was well deserved, we played well at the start of the game and then Hamilton started to ease their way back into it but it’s a very good three points.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, they’re fighting for their lives.

"I don’t think we took our foot off the gas but Hamilton came onto us a bit. I think they changed formation and after that they started to play in our half a lot more but we held on well and we’re delighted.

"It was a very important game today to obviously start the New Year with three points and we’ve got a busy schedule coming up.

"So I think it was massive that we got the win and pushed ourselves closer to the play-offs.”